161795
161657
Canada  

Feds creating 'inventory' of racial minorities to fill senior public service posts

Feds' racial 'inventory'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309168

The Liberal government wants to create an "inventory" of Black, Indigenous and other racialized people who could play high-ranking roles in the federal public service.

It is looking for an executive search firm to create and maintain the list of candidates from minority groups, as well as people with disabilities, who could be considered for deputy minister and assistant deputy minister positions.

Details of the planned database are contained in a request for proposals posted on the federal government's procurement and public tenders website.

They were first reported by the True North Centre for Public Policy on its news site.

The call for the staffing consultant to do this work was put out by the Privy Council Office, a bureaucratic operation that supports the prime minister and cabinet.

The request for proposals does not disclose how much the contract will cost.

"The federal public service is stronger and most effective when it reflects the diversity of the Canadians it serves," says the request for proposals.

"While progress has been made in recent years to achieve gender parity in the senior leadership community, there is more progress to be made in increasing representation of Black people and other racialized groups, Indigenous people, as well as persons with disabilities."

Ordinarily, public servants rise through the ranks before attaining the most senior executive posts of deputy minister and assistant deputy minister.

However, the Employment Equity Act, which applies to federally regulated industries, Crown corporations and some portions of the federal public service, designates women, Indigenous Peoples, other visible minorities and people with disabilities as groups requiring special measures to overcome barriers to employment.

According to an analysis by Andrew Griffith, a former director general at the Immigration Department, in the October 2017 issue of Policy Options, less than four per cent of executive positions in the federal public service were Indigenous and less than 10 per cent were other visible minorities.

Caroline Xavier is the only Black assistant deputy minister, appointed in February at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

"We are in 2020. How come it took so long? It shouldn't have," she told the CBC in June.

The winning bidder will be required to update the list every two months.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161096
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160836
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes thanks to Avatar diving training
Showbiz
Kate Winslet has a new skill to add to her resume – she can...
Golf Memes
Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  



154694
160425