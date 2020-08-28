161795
Canada  

Manitoba RCMP search for bank robber who might be a 'Breaking Bad' fan

Robs bank in hazmat suit

The Canadian Press

Police in Manitoba say they aren't looking for Walter White but they are seeking a man who robbed a bank dressed like the meth-cooking TV science teacher.

RCMP have shared security camera images of a man who robbed a bank in Landmark, a small community about 30 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police say the man entered the bank about 10 a.m. on Wednesday with a note on a whiteboard demanding cash.

The man was wearing a white suit, respirator-style mask, gloves and a dark baseball hat.

Walter White, played by actor Bryan Cranston, wore a similar getup when making drugs on the popular television show "Breaking Bad."

The man walked out of the bank two minutes later with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP.

Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


