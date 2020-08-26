Tim Hortons annual Camp Day fundraiser hits $11 million

Photo: Tim Hortons

More than 1,500 restaurant owners and guests across North America helped to raise nearly $11 million during this year's Tim Hortons Camp Day fundraiser.

Wednesday, Aug. 12, was Tim Hortons annual Camp Day – a day when 100 per cent of the sales price of hot and iced coffees are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

The 40-year-old tradition is honoured throughout the entire nation, and has helped nearly 300,000 underprivileged youth aged 12 to 16 years old since it started in 1991.

The Foundation has seven camps across North America funded by Camp Day, but given COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, the model changed to an online eCamp this year.

Restaurant owners went above and beyond in other ways to facilitate fundraising activities for this year's Camp Day, including hosting games, car washes in drive-thru zones and parking lots, and selling paintings, drawings and local crafts created by family and friends.

Guests could also purchase bracelets or donate to online initiatives such as #CampInForCampDay.

"We want to extend a big thank you to the dedicated Tim Hortons restaurant owners and team members across North America who helped us come together as a brand during these difficult times to raise funds for the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps," says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons Canada and Americas.

"We're so proud of how Tim Hortons restaurant owners and team members have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and their commitment to making Camp Day a success this year was inspiring."

The eight-week eCamp started at the beginning of July, and has grouped participating campers into eCabins, supported by trained eCounsellors to build social, emotional and development skills.

In 2019, Camp Day raised more than $12.3 million.