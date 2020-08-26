159194
Typical Canadian family to pay $14K for public health care this year

The true cost of health care

Think Canadian health care is free? Think again.

A typical Canadian family of four will pay an estimated $14,474 for public health-care insurance this year, according to a new study by the Fraser Institute.

“Canadians pay a substantial amount of money for health care through a variety of taxes – even if we don’t pay directly for medical services,” says Bacchus Barua, associate director of health policy studies at the institute and co-author of the report.

Most Canadians are unaware of the true cost of health care because they never see a bill for medical services, the think-tank says.

They may only pay a small health insurance “premium” or tax (in those provinces that impose them). As well, general government revenue – not a dedicated tax – funds Canada’s public health-care system, further blurring its true cost.

The study estimates that a typical Canadian family consisting of two parents and two children with an average household income of $142,449 will pay $14,474 for public health care this year.

Single Canadians will pay $4,894 for health care insurance in 2020.

Across the income spectrum, the amount Canadian families pay for health care varies widely, says Barua.

As an example, the 10 per cent of families with the lowest incomes will pay $471 for health care this year, while families among the top 10 per cent of income earners will pay $39,731.

“In order for Canadians to consistently gauge the performance and fiscal sustainability of the public health-care system, we first have to understand how much we pay for it,” Barua says.

