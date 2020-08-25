159194
Leslyn Lewis to run for Tories in next election after losing leadership

Leslyn Lewis, who finished in a strong third place in the Conservative leadership race after entering as an unknown, will run for the party in the next election.

Lewis spoke with new Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole today and pledged her support and efforts to help him on his path to forming government.

Lewis, a lawyer from Toronto, made history in the race as the first Black woman to run for leadership of the party.

She had entered the campaign with the support of social conservatives, whose causes she had promised to champion.

She managed to broaden her base throughout the race, fundraising nearly $2 million.

And before she dropped off the third and final ballot, she had won the popular vote and beat both Peter MacKay and O'Toole in the four western provinces.

