How will COVID-19 has impacted Halloween in Canada

Halloween during COVID?

What better way to celebrate Halloween than on a Saturday evening during a full moon? Well, COVID-19 may have other plans.

Field Agent Canada surveyed 1,887 Canadians about their Halloween planned purchases and whether residents should expect any trick-or-treaters.

It appears the percentage of children under 18 participating in trick-or-treating will drop fall to 61 per cent, down from 81 per cent in 2019.

Some folks are planning on adding safety protocols to the night. Seventy per cent said they will use hand sanitizer, 58 per cent will wear a face mask, while 47 per cent said they will use gloves as well. 

About one-third of people said they'll approach fewer homes than last year, just under one-third said they will stay closer to home and one-fifth say they'll be spending less time out than 2019. 

In 2019, on average, $51.25 was spent on Halloween treats - this year  citizens plan on buying around $44.27 worth of treats, a 14 per cent decrease. Only 53 per cent even plan on giving out treats, dropping from 65 per cent in 2019. Nineteen per cent plan to buy candy and give none away.

The display of decorations are down 13 per cent and costume spending is also down 11 per cent.
 
What are your plans for Halloween? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

