161901
161657
Canada  

Old Farmers' Almanac releases long-term winter forecast

Wet, wild winter on way?

Elana Shepert/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 308867

Are you already dreaming of a white Christmas?

While it's impossible to tell what the weather will be like on the big day, the Old Farmers' Almanac has released its 2020-21 long-term winter forecast for Canada. 

“Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall," says editor Peter Geiger.

Titled “The Winter of the Great Divide: Wet, white, and wild in the West, everything crazy in the East," the forecast calls for a great deal of snow across most of the country this winter.

Not surprisingly, the B.C. coast is expected to see higher than average amounts of rainfall rather than the white stuff. 

The forecast also calls for unseasonably mild conditions for much of the winter season across "the eastern provinces including Newfoundland, Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick." 

Ontario and Quebec are expected to see near normal temperatures, with intervals of unseasonably mild temperatures and periodic amounts of bitter cold. In contrast, western Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and eastern British Columbia are expected to experience much colder than normal winter temperatures.

Near normal temperatures are forecast near the Pacific Coast.

As for rainfall? The forecast notes that an active storm season will bring a heavier than normal dose of rain to coastal B.C. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161642
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160817
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159598


Birb has something very important to say!

Must Watch
So Organized
Galleries
This gallery is so satisfying!
So Organized (2)
Galleries
Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo admits watching herself age onscreen is ‘not so fun’
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo isn't a fan of watching herself age onscreen as...
Sheep yelling like humans
Must Watch
Screaming sheep.



157844
158535