Old Farmers' Almanac releases long-term winter forecast

Photo: Old Farmers' Almanac

Are you already dreaming of a white Christmas?

While it's impossible to tell what the weather will be like on the big day, the Old Farmers' Almanac has released its 2020-21 long-term winter forecast for Canada.

“Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall," says editor Peter Geiger.

Titled “The Winter of the Great Divide: Wet, white, and wild in the West, everything crazy in the East," the forecast calls for a great deal of snow across most of the country this winter.

Not surprisingly, the B.C. coast is expected to see higher than average amounts of rainfall rather than the white stuff.

The forecast also calls for unseasonably mild conditions for much of the winter season across "the eastern provinces including Newfoundland, Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick."

Ontario and Quebec are expected to see near normal temperatures, with intervals of unseasonably mild temperatures and periodic amounts of bitter cold. In contrast, western Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and eastern British Columbia are expected to experience much colder than normal winter temperatures.

Near normal temperatures are forecast near the Pacific Coast.

As for rainfall? The forecast notes that an active storm season will bring a heavier than normal dose of rain to coastal B.C.