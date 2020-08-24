Mamas for Mamas partners with Charitables.com to raise money for Eva

Photo: GoFundMe Eva Batista

Mamas for Mamas and Charitables.com have teamed up to raise the money needed for a baby to receive life-saving treatment.

Ricardo and Jessica Batista have launched a GoFundMe page explaining their daughter's condition. Eva, who was born on Aug. 11, 2019 was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type one on Oct. 2, 2019.

"SMA is a nightmare, it is a disease that robs people of physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, taking away the ability to walk, eat or breathe," the couple wrote on their GoFundMe page.

"SMA Type I specifically is the most severe, diagnosed prior to one year of age. Eva is among the youngest known cases, diagnosed at just 7 weeks old."

The treatment needed costs $2.1 million USD, which is why their fundraising goal is set at $2,800,000 and as of Aug. 24 they've raised over $1 million.

"Knowing that there is something that can transform a life, but is out of reach because of financial reasons is what Mamas For Mamas works so hard to combat and why they are such a loved organization," Shannon Christensen, executive director for Mamas for Mamas.

Beginning Aug. 14, Mamas for Mamas will be launching a campaign to support funding for baby Eva’s treatment.

Both Charitables and Mamas for Mamas are asking Canadians to have a look through their homes for items they no longer need.

"Charitables.com is a brand new marketplace where Canadians can buy and sell their goods while choosing a registered Canadian Charity to receive the proceeds of the sale," writes John Perlinger, founder of Charitables.com in a release.

"Sellers are issued a tax receipt in the amount of the sale while buyers know that the money they spent on an item is going to a worthy cause"

For those looking for ideas of what to sell on Charitables, the most common items are: