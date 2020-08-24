160553
160422
Canada  

Gun-control reforms passed last year might not be fully in place until 2022: memo

Gun-control will come slow

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308781

An internal government note says several federal gun-control measures that received royal assent over a year ago, including expanded background checks, might not come into effect before 2022.

A briefing note prepared in June for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says a series of steps must be taken before all of the provisions in Bill C-71 are in place.

Some elements, including those clarifying that firearms seized by police are considered forfeited to the Crown, came into force upon royal assent in June 2019.

Several other measures, including expanding background checks to determine eligibility for a firearms licence to the entirety of a person's life, not just the last five years, require regulatory, administrative and technical changes.

Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for Blair, says implementing the outstanding changes necessary for C-71 remains a priority for the Liberal government.

She says work is underway to develop a funding proposal to support the new provisions.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159586
161312
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161061


Adam Sandler: ‘I love every movie I’ve ever made’

Showbiz
Adam Sandler doesn't understand when people refer to his career low points, as he loves every film he's ever been in.
Monday Eats! – August 24, 2020
Galleries
Monday eats just in time for lunch.
Monday Eats! – August 24, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby laughing while her dad tries to make her say ‘daddy’
Must Watch
Baby daughter laughing and having fun while her dad tries her to...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
The week always ends up better when you start it with the Dose.



158462
159505