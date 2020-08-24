Reactions to Erin O'Toole winning federal Conservative leadership race

Photo: The Canadian Press

Reactions to Erin O'Toole winning the federal Conservative leadership race on Sunday:

"We can rebuild our great country — while protecting Canadians from the ongoing threat of COVID-19. We can get Canadians back to work, be proud of the things we grow, build and produce in Canada again. We must have a government that will keep us safe, and ensure that we are never ill-prepared again."

— Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, in his victory speech

"Congratulations to (Erin O'Toole) on a hard-fought campaign. It’s now time for our (Conservative) party and movement to come together, and to focus on what's most important: ensuring our country gets moving in the right direction again.

— Peter MacKay, who placed second in the leadership race

"Let's all come together and focus on the things that unite us. We must stay squarely concentrated on working together and focusing on the many things we share in common."

— Andrew Scheer, in his farewell speech as Conservative leader

"Congratulations as well to my friend (Leslyn Lewis) on her remarkable showing in the (Conservative) leadership election. Leslyn has broken through many barriers to become a significant voice in Canadian political life. I hope & expect to see great things from her in the future!"

— Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

"Congratulations to the (Conservative party's) newly elected leader (Erin O'Toole)! I look forward to working with you as we move forward in rebuilding and strengthening Ontario's economy."

— Ontario Premier Doug Ford

"We have a real chance to build a Canada that is healthier and safer, greener, more fair, and more competitive, and while we will have our differences, we hope the Conservative leader will join us in that work.

— Suzanne Cowan, Liberal Party of Canada president

"We expect that Erin O'Toole will ensure that social conservatives are respected and their values represented within the party going forward. If he disrespects the tens of thousands of grassroots members who voted for (Leslyn) Lewis and (Derek) Sloan, he will definitely lose the next general election. Everybody knows you can't win a general election without your base."

— Jeff Gunnarson, national president of Campaign Life Coalition