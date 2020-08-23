159194
160733
Canada  

Peter MacKay leading after first ballot in Conservative leadership race

Peter MacKay leading

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308719

Peter MacKay is leading after the first round in the federal Conservative leadership race — a result revealed hours later than planned.

Derek Sloan's name will now be dropped off the ballot and his supporters' votes recounted.

Nearly 270,000 party members were eligible to vote in the race, and upwards of 175,000 ultimately cast a ballot.

The early results came after midnight Monday, as machines tasked with slicing envelopes malfunctioned and several thousand ballots had to be replicated by hand under the close eye of scrutineers throughout Sunday evening.

The eventual winner's first major task will be to guide the party through a confidence vote next month in the House of Commons, a job that will prove more challenging if MacKay wins, as he does not have a seat.

At the same time, the new party leader will have to focus on bringing together the various factions that developed over the course of the sometimes fractious campaign.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161662
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161096
157489
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


The Ellen DeGeneres Show staff to get new perks amid ‘workplace toxicity’ scandal

Showbiz
The Ellen DeGeneres Show bosses have reportedly introduced new perks for staffers following accusations of workplace toxicity. The...
Masters in gardening
Galleries
Major green thumbs.
Mabel’s rude awakening
Must Watch
How rude!
Adorable litter of pugs follows baby around house
Must Watch
Pugs and a baby together are the cutest.
Love is in the air
Must Watch
Just a boy and his pet bird.



158910
158535