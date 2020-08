The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 23

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:42 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020:

There are 124,821 confirmed cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 61,673 confirmed (including 5,740 deaths, 54,682 resolved)

- Ontario: 41,402 confirmed (including 2,797 deaths, 37,595 resolved)

- Alberta: 12,748 confirmed (including 230 deaths, 11,374 resolved)

- British Columbia: 4,915 confirmed (including 202 deaths, 3,889 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 1,597 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1,458 resolved)

- Nova Scotia: 1,080 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,008 resolved)

- Manitoba: 872 confirmed (including 12 deaths, 570 resolved)

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 268 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 265 resolved)

- New Brunswick: 189 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 178 resolved)

- Prince Edward Island: 44 confirmed (including 40 resolved)

- Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

