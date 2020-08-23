161795
160876
Canada  

Grocery store workers in N.L. on strike over low wages, end of pandemic pay

Grocery store workers strike

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308694

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Workers at Dominion grocery stores across Newfoundland are on strike today.

Unifor Local 597, which represents the workers, says they've voted to reject the latest contract offer from Dominion's parent company, Loblaw Companies Ltd.

The union says workers launched their strike action to demand higher wages at 10:01 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement Saturday evening, Unifor national president Jerry Dias says members did not make the decision lightly.

Dias says that last month, Dominion took back a $2 per hour pay increase that was offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the company offered to restore only half of that increase over the life of a proposed three-year contract.

"There were gains in some areas but in the end the monetary offer fell short," Dias said, adding that Dominion workers would rather be working.

"They would much rather be serving their communities but as front-line workers they felt they could not accept the contract put forth by the company."

Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159193
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158284


Adorable litter of pugs follows baby around house

Must Watch
Pugs and a baby together are the cutest.
Love is in the air
Must Watch
Just a boy and his pet bird.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday Dose coming in hot.  
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dwayne Johnson: ‘XFL takeover is a done deal’
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has closed a deal to take over America’s XFL...



160882
161715