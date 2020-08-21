159194
160422
Canada  

Ottawa appeals Federal Court ruling on Canada-U.S. refugee pact

Ottawa to appeal ruing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308582

Ottawa is appealing a court ruling that struck down a key agreement on refugees between Canada and the United States, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday.

The Federal Court of Canada ruled last month that elements of the law underpinning the pact violate the constitutional guarantee of life, liberty and security.

The declaration of invalidity was suspended for six months, leaving the law in place until mid-January.

Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, which took effect in 2004, Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection.

It means Canada can turn back potential refugees who arrive at land ports of entry along the Canada-U.S. border on the basis they must pursue their claims in the U.S., the country where they first arrived.

In a statement, Blair said Friday there are factual and legal errors in some of the Federal Court's key findings. "There are important legal principles to be determined in this case, and it is the responsibility of the Government of Canada to appeal to ensure clarity on the legal framework governing asylum law."

Canadian refugee advocates have firmly opposed the deal, arguing the U.S. is not always a safe country for people fleeing persecution.

Several refugee claimants took the case to court along with the Canadian Council for Refugees, the Canadian Council of Churches and Amnesty International, who participated in the proceedings as public interest parties.

In each case the applicants, who are citizens of El Salvador, Ethiopia and Syria, arrived at a Canadian land entry port from the U.S. and sought refugee protection.

They argued in court that by returning ineligible refugee claimants to the U.S., Canada exposes them to risks in the form of detention and other rights violations.

In her decision, Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald concluded that the Safe Third Country Agreement results in ineligible claimants being imprisoned by U.S. authorities.

Detention and the consequences flowing from it are "inconsistent with the spirit and objective" of the refugee agreement and amount to a violation of the rights guaranteed by Section 7 of the charter, she wrote.

"The evidence clearly demonstrates that those returned to the U.S. by Canadian officials are detained as a penalty."

The public interest parties who took part in the case immediately called on the federal government to stop sending people back to the U.S. under the agreement, and to not appeal the court decision.

In his statement, Blair said the agreement with the U.S. "remains a comprehensive vehicle" to uphold a compassionate, fair and orderly refugee protection system, based on the principle that people should claim asylum in the first safe country in which they arrive.

Canada "continues to engage actively" with Washington on the refugee pact, ensuring the agreement reflects Canada's commitment to its international obligations, "while continuously co-operating on how we manage our shared border," he added.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
159586
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161313
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161061


Friday Fails- August 21, 2020

Galleries
A bunch of real doozies…
Friday Fails- August 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of stalling divorce over custody trial
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has accused his ex Angelina Jolie of stalling their...
Weather map goes crazy live on the air
Must Watch
2960 degrees in Cave Creek?! FOX 10’s Cory McCloskey leads...
Cat has fun with hose
Must Watch
It’s the summer version of a laser pointer.



160965
159505