Outside agency to probe claims against senior RCMP in stun gun death of Robert Dziekanski

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308467

The RCMP has asked an external police agency to assess allegations made against senior Mounties in the case of a Polish immigrant who died at the Vancouver airport in 2007.

Four Mounties responding to reports of a distraught man confronted 40-year-old Robert Dziekanski, who died after being jolted several times by a police stun gun.

Dziekanski's death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against the officers involved, alleging that they lied to the probe.

Two of the officers were acquitted and two were found guilty.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a spokeswoman for the RCMP in British Columbia, says the Mounties received complaints making allegations against former and serving senior members of the RCMP last December.

She declined to provide details about the allegations.

The CBC reported that the Ontario Provincial Police were investigating, but that force would not confirm that it is conducting an investigation.

The OPP said it was looking into a "high-profile incident in 2007 involving current and former RCMP leaders."

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the matter has been referred to the OPP's criminal investigation branch.

"At this point the OPP will not comment on specific details of the allegations or identify any involved persons to protect the integrity of the investigation," Schmidt said in an email.

