161795
159172
Canada  

Canada condemns coup d'etat in Mali

Canada condemns coup

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308400

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada condemns the junta that forced Mali's president from power this week.

A distressed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation on television after armed soldiers fired into the air outside his home and took him into custody Tuesday.

Soldiers calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People promised that they would ultimately hand power to a transitional civilian government but gave no timeline.

Condemnation of the coup was strong from many quarters, reflecting international concern about instability in Mali and West Africa amid increasing attacks by Islamic extremists and the ensuing economic fallout, which has been among the drivers of illegal migration to Europe.

Champagne says Canada, which still has a handful of military officers and police working with the UN in Mali despite wrapping up a year-long helicopter mission last September, called on Malian security forces to follow the constitution and respect human rights.

He also says any Canadians in Mali who need emergency assistance from consular officials should get in touch with the Canadian embassy in Bamako or call Global Affairs Canada's emergency hotline.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160784
161056
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096


Baby is ready to eat solid food

Must Watch
Baby is ready to eat solid food, in the shape of her mom’s burrito.
Camila Cabello’s Cinderella to resume production in U.K.
Showbiz
Production is due to resume on Camila Cabello's Cinderella...
Man the cockatoo can “bawk” like a chicken
Must Watch
Chicken or cockatoo?
Weird subway passengers
Galleries
The subway is the best place to people watch.
Weird subway passengers (2)
Galleries



160496
158535