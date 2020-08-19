161795
161214
Canada  

Cape Breton man's $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years

Man hits lotto jackpot twice

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308345

A Cape Breton man has struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years.

Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax today where they were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize.

Lillington's Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013.

The 70-year-old retired Parks Canada worker says it's hard to believe his win given the odds of winning once — let alone twice.

Lillington says his first win set the couple up well for retirement and allowed them to travel and purchase things such as a new home and vehicles.

He says the new windfall will go towards caring for their five children and six grandchildren.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
156969
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159344
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156077


Weird subway passengers

Galleries
The subway is the best place to people watch.
Weird subway passengers (2)
Galleries
Carole Baskin rules out Tiger King 2 appearance ‘at any price’
Showbiz
Tiger King star Carole Baskin has denied she demanded $1.2
Guy dances the Cha-Cha slide in style
Must Watch
Ahhhh, back in the day when we could have dance parties…
Baby otter cuteness
Must Watch
Baby otter rolls off dock to its mother. The most adorable thing...



158448
159505