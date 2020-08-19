159194
156110
Canada  

Quebec man handed life sentence for killing unborn child, will serve at least 15 years

Life for killing unborn child

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308344

A Montreal man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his unborn baby to death will spend at least 15 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Sofiane Ghazi received his sentence today at the Montreal courthouse.

The 40-year-old Ghazi pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault on his former wife in September 2019, just two days into his jury trial.

Two weeks after that, Ghazi tried to withdraw the pleas, but the court rejected that request in a decision rendered in March.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but it was up to Justice Jean-Claude Buffoni to decide how many years Ghazi would serve before being eligible for parole.

In a joint statement of facts, the court heard that in July 2017, Ghazi used a carving fork to stab his wife 19 times — 12 on the left side of her stomach and seven in her left thigh.

Nine wounds were inflicted on the baby in the womb and observed on the newborn after his birth.

The baby had a heartbeat for several minutes before succumbing to his injuries.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161662
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159586
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096


Weird subway passengers

Galleries
The subway is the best place to people watch.
Weird subway passengers (2)
Galleries
Carole Baskin rules out Tiger King 2 appearance ‘at any price’
Showbiz
Tiger King star Carole Baskin has denied she demanded $1.2
Guy dances the Cha-Cha slide in style
Must Watch
Ahhhh, back in the day when we could have dance parties…
Baby otter cuteness
Must Watch
Baby otter rolls off dock to its mother. The most adorable thing...



158448
159505