Amber Alert cancelled in Saskatchewan; four-year-old found safe

Photo: CTV News

Police in Saskatchewan say a four-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Saskatoon police say it does not appear to be a criminal matter, but officers are continuing to investigate.

Police say they were notified at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday that the girl was missing.

They say she had been last seen at about 2 a.m. that same day at her home in the city's west end.

Police initially said that her mother believed that the child had left the home with a woman known to the family.

They later corrected that to say the woman was not known to the family.