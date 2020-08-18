Father of toddler found dead outside church sentenced to 9 1/2 years

Photo: The Canadian Press Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A sentencing hearing is being held today for a man who was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his young son. Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

A judge has sentenced a man who was convicted of manslaughter in his young son's death to 9 1/2 years in prison.

Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler's lifeless body was found outside Edmonton's Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017.

Both Crier and Mack were found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Crier, who is 29, was in court for his sentencing hearing, which heard victim impact statements from Anthony's mother, uncle and a court worker.

Crier also provided a written statement saying he was sorry both to the rest of Anthony's family and the people of Edmonton.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Labrenz said he agreed with a joint sentencing submission by Crown and defence lawyers.

"Anthony was Mr. Crier's son, and Mr. Crier was obligated to protect his son — not harm him," the judge said Tuesday as he read his decision.

"Mr. Crier did nothing to protect Anthony from further harm."

Labrenz said he accepted the findings of a Gladue report, which is conducted to consider unique circumstances for Indigenous offenders, that showed Crier had a difficult childhood and turned to substance abuse at a young age.

"I have no doubt that the use of crystal methamphetamine contributed to the assault and offences themselves," he said. "It manifested itself in Mr. Crier's apparent lack of caring or empathy for Anthony.

"This does not excuse Mr. Crier's own conduct."

Crier's overall sentence was reduced by 6 1/2 years, because he's been assaulted in jail and has spent much of his time there segregated in protective custody. It means Crier will serve another three years in prison, said Labrenz.

Mack was previously sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for her role in the child's death.