MP slams resignation, says it wasn't done in an honourable way

Photo: file photo MP Dan Albas

Conservative MP Dan Albas called Monday's resignation of Finance Minister Bill Morneau "a farce."

Morneau stepped down from his cabinet post and as a Liberal MP Monday evening, stating his intention to put his name forward to lead the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Albas, the Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola, told Castanet News Morneau may have done the honourable thing in the wake of the WE Charity scandal, but not in an honourable way.

"If he had said I am resigning because of my ethical conduct and being found wanting in the eyes of Canadians on that, that would have been an honourable thing, and people would have said that is an honourable way to proceed," said Albas.

But, to somehow say less than a year after being re-elected, he is no longer the right person in the middle of a pandemic where we have hundreds of billions of dollars going out the door - to suddenly say I want to run for another five-year term by some agency most Canadians have never heard of, to me that strains all credibility.

"It's his rationale that makes the whole issue look like a farce."

Albas says the resignation of Morneau will not stop investigations into both the Prime Minister and Morneau from going ahead.

Once the ethics commissioner issues a report, Albas says they see it through, whether the person is in office or not.

As for Morneau being a scapegoat in the WE Charity affair, Albas says if that's the case, it wasn't very effective.

"Both of them have been tied at the hip, whether it be on deficit spending, whether it be on raising taxes on entrepreneurs, whether it be on not recusing themselves on a controversial matter that they both had family connections to. They are in it together."

Albas does wish Morneau the best of luck in the future, and welcomes his replacement, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"I found her to be a hard working member of parliament," said Albas.

"I think given the set of circumstances, she will bring a new perspective to the role, and I look forward to questioning her on the government's plan, or lack of plan for the economy during a very troubling time."