160553
160422
Canada  

Estimated wind speed increased for deadly Manitoba tornado

Tornado ripped at 260 km/h

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308216

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the rating for a powerful Manitoba tornado that killed two people when it threw their vehicle into a field has been upgraded.

The agency says in a statement that the storm damage survey, along with additional information received after the twister near Virden on Aug. 7, indicates the tornado was an EF-3 on the five-level Enhanced Fujita Scale, and had estimated wind speeds of 260 km/h.

Preliminary findings released not long after the event had indicated an EF-2, and that wind speeds only reached 190 kilometres per hour.

Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury, both 18 and from Melita, Man., died after police said it appeared they were ejected from their vehicle when the storm hit.

A 54-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation suffered serious injuries when his vehicle was also thrown.

The tornado also caused extensive damage on a farm, with silos strewn throughout a field.

The storm survey was compiled by the Northern Tornadoes Project, in association with the University of Manitoba and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160119
160983
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Feisty kitty defends paper plates

Must Watch
This cat really doesn’t want to give up the plates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Start your day with some fun.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ewan McGregor to narrate natural history series
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor is to get in touch with his inner David...
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!



156227
159505