Chrystia Freeland to replace Bill Morneau as finance minister

UPDATE: 7:35 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be sworn in as Canada's new finance minister later today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also looking to prorogue Parliament next month in order to come back with a new speech from the throne and an economic update in October.

Multiple sources confirm to The Canadian Press that Freeland will remain as deputy prime minister as she adds the finance portfolio to her already packed list of responsibilities.

Bill Morneau announced last night he was leaving the Finance post following much speculation about a growing rift between him and Trudeau.

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations for not recusing themselves from a decision to award a large student grant contract to WE Charity despite both having close ties to the organization.

The Trudeau government is also planning a cabinet retreat in mid-September with the intention of proroguing Parliament and presenting a pandemic recovery plan in a throne speech in early October.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to name a new finance minister as early as today following the abrupt departure Monday of Bill Morneau.

Trudeau can't let the crucial post go vacant for long when the country is mired in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and running up unprecedented deficits — both of which could deepen this fall if Canada is hit with a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

At a hastily announced news conference Monday evening, Morneau announced that he's quitting both as finance minister and as the Liberal MP for Toronto Centre.

That opens up a safe Liberal seat for Mark Carney, the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, should he choose to jump into the political arena — a leap he's long been rumoured to be interested in making, with an eye to eventually running for Liberal leader.

News last week that Trudeau has tapped Carney for informal advice on a post-pandemic recovery plan triggered fevered speculation that the prime minister was about to replace Morneau, with whom he reportedly had disagreements over policy.

It wouldn't be the first time a prime minister has named someone to cabinet who didn't hold a seat in the House of Commons. Stephane Dion and Pierre Pettigrew entered Jean Chretien's cabinet in 1996 and won byelections a couple of months later. Louis St. Laurent was named to William Lyon Mackenzie King's cabinet in 1941, before winning a byelection.

Speculation has now shifted to some of Trudeau's tried-and-true ministers to fill Morneau's shoes. First among them: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former journalist who has written extensively about the global economy, including the best-selling book "Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else."

Freeland would be the first female finance minister in Canada's history.

Other names circulating in the Parliament Hill rumour mill include Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos, a distinguished economist before entering politics in 2015, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, Justice Minister David Lametti and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Whomever he chooses, Trudeau is expected to involve a minimal number of ministers in the shuffle necessitated by Morneau's exit.

Morneau insisted his decision was based strictly on the fact that he doesn't intend to run for re-election and his belief that the finance minister must be someone who will be around for the long, hard road to recovery ahead. He said he intends to run to be the next secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development instead.