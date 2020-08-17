160553
161214
Canada  

Subject of Amber Alert in P.E.I. contacts police to say it was 'misunderstanding'

Alert was 'misunderstanding'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308204

Police in Prince Edward Island say the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday has been located and she told police the incident was all a misunderstanding.

Earlier in the day, police in Summerside issued a provincewide alert about a possible abduction, saying that just before noon a witness reported seeing a young girl yelling out the window of a car that she had been kidnapped.

The girl was described as about 12 years old, and police later released a description and photo of a vehicle they were seeking in connection with the case.

But late Monday, Summerside Police Services said a female contacted them to say she believed she was the person they were looking for after she'd seen a picture of the vehicle on social media.

It said she told them she was a passenger in the vehicle and yelled out the window to a friend in another vehicle, jokingly saying she had been kidnapped.

Police said they were able to confirm the details of her version of events and are satisfied there was no abduction.

"All parties in both vehicles were known to each other," police said in a news release.

"There was no intention by the woman involved to cause any alarm to the public."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
159193
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161096
160565
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160983


Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album expected to fetch $13,000 at auction
Music
Ed Sheeran's first-ever album is expected to fetch more than...
Kid jumps on dad’s head in swimming pool
Must Watch
Dad looks away for one second and…
Parents scare their daughter on multiple occasions
Must Watch
She loves it!



153223
158535