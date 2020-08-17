Subject of Amber Alert in P.E.I. contacts police to say it was 'misunderstanding'

Photo: The Canadian Press An Amber Alert has been issued following the possible abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Prince Edward Island. Summerside Police Services said Monday that just before noon a witness reported seeing a young girl yelling out the window of a car that she had been kidnapped. A late-model black Honda Civic coupe, described by police as a vehicle of interest, is seen in a Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, still frame from video surveillance footage handed out by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Summerside Police Service,

Police in Prince Edward Island say the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday has been located and she told police the incident was all a misunderstanding.

Earlier in the day, police in Summerside issued a provincewide alert about a possible abduction, saying that just before noon a witness reported seeing a young girl yelling out the window of a car that she had been kidnapped.

The girl was described as about 12 years old, and police later released a description and photo of a vehicle they were seeking in connection with the case.

But late Monday, Summerside Police Services said a female contacted them to say she believed she was the person they were looking for after she'd seen a picture of the vehicle on social media.

It said she told them she was a passenger in the vehicle and yelled out the window to a friend in another vehicle, jokingly saying she had been kidnapped.

Police said they were able to confirm the details of her version of events and are satisfied there was no abduction.

"All parties in both vehicles were known to each other," police said in a news release.

"There was no intention by the woman involved to cause any alarm to the public."