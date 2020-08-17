159194
Canada  

Next Conservative party leader best not take Alberta for granted: MPs

Alberta taken for granted?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308156

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is warning whomever her party elects as their new leader this weekend needs to be prepared with robust policy for the West.

Rempel Garner, an Alberta MP since 2011, says she doesn't think western issues were debated enough during the leadership race, which wraps up this Sunday.

She says she hopes the winner will come to the table with more than just promises to axe the carbon tax or develop the oilsands, because it will shape people's votes come the next federal election.

None of the four candidates hail from the West, a first in the party's modern-day history.

All of them — Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and Derek Sloan — have made overtures to the region and secured some endorsements on those grounds.

But Rempel Garner, as well as fellow Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs, have not endorsed anyone, saying it is up to individual members to decide who is best for the region.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
156969
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161661
159344
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161110


Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album expected to fetch $13,000 at auction
Music
Ed Sheeran's first-ever album is expected to fetch more than...
Kid jumps on dad’s head in swimming pool
Must Watch
Dad looks away for one second and…
Parents scare their daughter on multiple occasions
Must Watch
She loves it!



158922