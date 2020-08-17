Tragically Hip release official masks in support of music organization

Photo: Tragically Hip

The Tragically Hip are looking to help fellow musicians who may be 'On the Verge' due to the pandemic.

The iconic Canadian rock band are releasing some official face masks in their 'Gift Shop' in the hopes fans will lay down some 'Fiddler's Green.' All proceeds from the mask sales will 'Fully, Completely' go to the Unison Fund, which supports relief efforts for the Canadian music industry.

Emblazoned with 'Courage,' the title of one of the Hip's most famous tracks, and the band's name the masks are not just for those who are 'Scared' but for anyone 'At the Hundredth Meridian' to 'Bobcaygeon' and beyond.

The masks sell for $15; it's unclear if this will be a 'Long Time Running' deal or if you have to be 'Ahead By a Century' to secure your own.

To get more information 'In View,' click here.