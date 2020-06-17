159297
156210
Canada  

Kenney promises referendum on equalization reform

Kenney pledges referendum

The Canadian Press - | Story: 303025

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will call a referendum on pushing Ottawa for a better deal on equalization payments as well as explore the province cutting ties with the RCMP and leaving the Canada Pension Plan.

Kenney made the comments as he released recommendations from his Fair Deal panel, which he created last year to gauge the mood of Albertans and determine better ways the province can assert itself in Confederation.

Kenney says Albertans are getting an unfair deal on equalization, sending far more money to Ottawa than they get back.

He says a referendum will be held next year to give him a mandate to force federal officials to discuss reform.

The panel also urged Kenney to create an Alberta Pension Plan, similar to Quebec's model, saying that Alberta's young population would mean lower contribution costs and returns on par or better than the federal plan.

Kenney says his government will study that idea further, along with a recommendation to create an Alberta police force.

The panel suggested the RCMP is becoming too bureaucratically inflexible and smaller communities aren't getting enough front-line officers.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159323


Harry Potter themed house

Galleries
Owned by Loma Homes, the massive 4000-square-foot vacation villa is located 30 minutes away from The Wizarding World of Harry...
Harry Potter themed house (2)
Galleries
Denise Richards: ‘I was naive to think I could be myself on Real Housewives’
Showbiz
Denise Richards has teased her second season on The Real...
Justin Bieber – Yummy | Rubber chicken cover
Must Watch
Who sung it better?
Baby laughing hysterically at guitar
Must Watch
Baby thinks dad’s guitar is hilarious.



153220