Canada loses bid for seat on the United Nations Security Council

Photo: The Canadian Press The Security Council meets on the situation in Syria, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at United Nations headquarters. Today could be decision day for what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's biggest foreign policy gambit: Canada's bid for a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mary Altaffer

Canada has lost its bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, losing to Norway and Ireland on the first ballot.

Canada's loss came in the first round of voting Wednesday in a secret ballot of 192 member states of the United Nations General Assembly for two available seats on the council for a two-year term starting next year.

It follows the loss by the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper in 2010, and after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Canada's candidacy once the Liberals came to power in 2015.

Canada needed 128 seats — or two-thirds of the voting members of the assembly. Norway passed the threshold with 130 and Ireland garnered 128 votes.

Canada fell short with 108 votes.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said even if Canada lost, it would continue its international efforts to fight against climate change, economic inequity and preserving the world's increasingly fragile institutions.

Norway and Ireland had an advance start in campaigning because Trudeau only announced Canada's intention to seek a seat in 2015 after the Liberals were elected.

Trudeau dismissed suggestions that a loss for Canada would be a political failure for him personally, given the capital he has invested in the bid — starting with his "Canada is back" declaration the day after he won the October 2015 federal election.

Trudeau said his government has been engaged in a wide range of international activities and groups because he said that is in the interest of all Canadians, who need global trade and economic success everywhere so they can succeed at home.

"These are the things that we will continue to do into the future, regardless of what happens this week. But it certainly would be nice to have that extra lever of a seat on the Security Council," Trudeau said.