159297
158943
Canada  

Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist

Singh removed from House

The Canadian Press - | Story: 303019

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist today after a New Democrat motion on RCMP discrimination failed to receive unanimous consent from the House of Commons.

Singh refused to apologize for the words directed at Bloc member Alain Therrien.

That prompted the Speaker to order Singh to leave the House for the rest of the day.

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP and to call on the government to review the force's budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable and do a full review of the RCMP's use of force.

There was at least one objection and that blocked the move, though it was unclear who said no.

Amid finger-pointing, Singh acknowledged he called Therrien a racist, adding "I believe that's so."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159323


Denise Richards: ‘I was naive to think I could be myself on Real Housewives’

Showbiz
Denise Richards has teased her second season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be "very different" to the...
Justin Bieber – Yummy | Rubber chicken cover
Must Watch
Who sung it better?
Baby laughing hysterically at guitar
Must Watch
Baby thinks dad’s guitar is hilarious.
Weird Wednesday- It’s called “Fashion”
Galleries
It’s called fashion, ever heard of it?
Weird Wednesday- It’s called “Fashion” (2)
Galleries



153220