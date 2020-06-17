Metis minister 'revolted' by police brutality against indigenous

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal says he has been revolted by recent videotaped examples of "police brutality" against indigenous people in Canada.

Vandal, who is Metis, told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that systemic racism against indigenous people stems from the colonial attitude of Canada's founding government, whose top policy objectives were "to civilize, to Christianize and to assimilate indigenous people into Canadian life."

"That's really the basis of the racism. It needs to stop," he told the indigenous and northern affairs committee.

"It needs a dramatic government intervention and I hope our government will be able to lead the way because the images that we saw of police brutality are absolutely unacceptable.

"We need to stop the hate, the violence and we need to stop the racism."

Video surfaced earlier this month of an Inuk man being knocked over by the door of an RCMP vehicle in Nunavut and of an Alberta First Nations chief, Allan Adam, being tackled and punched in the head by a Mountie during an arrest over an expired licence plate.

As well, two indigenous people have been shot dead by police in New Brunswick this month — Chantel Moore during what was supposed to be a wellness check by Edmundston police department officers and Rodney Levi after the RCMP was called to deal with an "unwanted person" at a barbecue.

"For me personally, they're revolting," Vandal said of the images of some of those incidents widely shown on television and online.

"It's something that really our country, our society can no longer put up with."