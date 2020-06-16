159297
156210
Canada  

'It was started to combat racism': Body Break's Hal Johnson explains why iconic show was created

TSN sorry to Body Break

Elana Shepert, VIA - | Story: 302948

Famous for their brief television segments promoting fitness during the 80s and 90s, the 'Body Break' duo have always inspired Canadians to stay healthy. 

Now, Hal Johnson of the iconic duo shares a video that explains why the pair formed the show: to combat racism. 

Before considering a health and fitness show, Johnson explains in a YouTube video that he was interested in working as a sports reporter for TSN. He states that the network interviewed him in April 1988 and that he got hired by, "Jack Hutchison at 11 o'clock in the morning, and he was very enthusiastic about me joining TSN."

However, Johnson says he received another call from Hutchison at 2 p.m. stating that the sports network didn't want to go with him because they, "Already had a black reporter."

The next month, Johnson says it was his "good fortune" to meet Joanne McLeod. The pair were brainstorming ideas about doing a fitness television show, but they didn't have a solid idea down. Following this, he explains how he was doing a commercial when the assistant director told him that they didn't want him standing next to a "white girl in a commercial" because people might get the wrong idea. 

In response, Johnson says he came up with the idea of Body Break. However, when he and McLeod pitched the show to TSN, the network told them that the show wouldn't work because they didn't feel Canadians were ready to see, "a black and white couple together." 

"My goal in creating Body Break, 32 years ago, was to break down barriers and change attitudes. I wanted to show that regardless of your physical ability, your ethnicity, the colour of your skin, we can all live, work and play together," writes Johnson.

Participaction offered the pair a six episode contract for the show that was eventually extended. 

In response to Johnson's statement, TSN has released an apology from its PR Twitter account, which states: "We apologize to Hal Johnson for the racism he experienced at TSN beginning in 1988."

"A shameful part of our past."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
151858
158041
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Celebs then and now

Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries
Cat tries to steal owner’s food from plate
Must Watch
This clever cat is trying its hardest to get food from...
Grimes and Elon Musk forced to change son’s name again for birth certificate
Showbiz
Grimes and Elon Musk secured their first child's unusual name...
Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody
Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new...



157259
158535