'It was started to combat racism': Body Break's Hal Johnson explains why iconic show was created

Famous for their brief television segments promoting fitness during the 80s and 90s, the 'Body Break' duo have always inspired Canadians to stay healthy.

Now, Hal Johnson of the iconic duo shares a video that explains why the pair formed the show: to combat racism.

Before considering a health and fitness show, Johnson explains in a YouTube video that he was interested in working as a sports reporter for TSN. He states that the network interviewed him in April 1988 and that he got hired by, "Jack Hutchison at 11 o'clock in the morning, and he was very enthusiastic about me joining TSN."

However, Johnson says he received another call from Hutchison at 2 p.m. stating that the sports network didn't want to go with him because they, "Already had a black reporter."

The next month, Johnson says it was his "good fortune" to meet Joanne McLeod. The pair were brainstorming ideas about doing a fitness television show, but they didn't have a solid idea down. Following this, he explains how he was doing a commercial when the assistant director told him that they didn't want him standing next to a "white girl in a commercial" because people might get the wrong idea.

In response, Johnson says he came up with the idea of Body Break. However, when he and McLeod pitched the show to TSN, the network told them that the show wouldn't work because they didn't feel Canadians were ready to see, "a black and white couple together."

"My goal in creating Body Break, 32 years ago, was to break down barriers and change attitudes. I wanted to show that regardless of your physical ability, your ethnicity, the colour of your skin, we can all live, work and play together," writes Johnson.

Participaction offered the pair a six episode contract for the show that was eventually extended.

In response to Johnson's statement, TSN has released an apology from its PR Twitter account, which states: "We apologize to Hal Johnson for the racism he experienced at TSN beginning in 1988."

"A shameful part of our past."