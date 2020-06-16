159297
156210
Canada  

Cyclone crash caused by 'conflict' between pilot, helicopter: DND

'Conflict' between pilot, heli

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302908

Senior military officials have revealed there was a "conflict" or "competition" between a Cyclone helicopter and its pilot moments before the aircraft plunged into the water off the coast of Greece in April.

The Royal Canadian Air Force made the revelation this afternoon as it announced the resumption of Cyclone flights, even though the reasons for that conflict remain under investigation.

The entire helicopter fleet was temporarily grounded after the Cyclone known as Stalker 22 crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29 while investigators worked to determine whether there was a systemic problem with the rest of the fleet.

Air Force officials say they were able to recreate the crash and found a conflict emerged between the human pilot and the auto-pilot under a narrow set of circumstances that had not been previously identified during testing.

The military says it is nonetheless letting the Cyclones back into the sky.

Officials say they are implementing new training as well as restrictions on certain flight activities to prevent similar problems while investigators continue working to identify the reason for the conflict and how to address it.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
159175
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159115
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159177


Celebs then and now

Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries
Cat tries to steal owner’s food from plate
Must Watch
This clever cat is trying its hardest to get food from...
Grimes and Elon Musk forced to change son’s name again for birth certificate
Showbiz
Grimes and Elon Musk secured their first child's unusual name...
Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody
Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new...



154824
159046