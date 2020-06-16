Cyclone crash caused by 'conflict' between pilot, helicopter: DND

Photo: The Canadian Press Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division and the Operational Airworthiness Authority Lieutenant-General Alain Pelletier is seen during a news conference Tuesday June 16, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Senior military officials have revealed there was a "conflict" or "competition" between a Cyclone helicopter and its pilot moments before the aircraft plunged into the water off the coast of Greece in April.

The Royal Canadian Air Force made the revelation this afternoon as it announced the resumption of Cyclone flights, even though the reasons for that conflict remain under investigation.

The entire helicopter fleet was temporarily grounded after the Cyclone known as Stalker 22 crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29 while investigators worked to determine whether there was a systemic problem with the rest of the fleet.

Air Force officials say they were able to recreate the crash and found a conflict emerged between the human pilot and the auto-pilot under a narrow set of circumstances that had not been previously identified during testing.

The military says it is nonetheless letting the Cyclones back into the sky.

Officials say they are implementing new training as well as restrictions on certain flight activities to prevent similar problems while investigators continue working to identify the reason for the conflict and how to address it.