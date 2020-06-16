Montreal police investigating blackface N-word video

Photo: Instagram

Montreal police are investigating a video that has been described as "disturbing and patently racist" featuring two girls believed to be local high school students.

The video, which has circulated widely online, shows two girls wearing blackface and singing and dancing as they direct a stream of slurs and insults towards Black people.

A spokesman for the Montreal police confirms it has opened an investigation.

It's unclear when the video was created, and police did not confirm the identities or ages of the two girls.

However John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire, a suburb west of Montreal, posted on Facebook to say it was co-operating with investigators regarding a video created by two students.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board also wrote to say it was "horrified" by the content of the video and devastated to learn it was posted by students at one of its schools.

"There is work to do for all of us and this incident is a stark reminder of this fact," the board wrote on its site.

"We denounce racism and, as educators, we commit to work together with the community to lead positive change."