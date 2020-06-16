159297
159298
Canada  

Montreal police investigating blackface N-word video

Teens' racist video

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302871

Montreal police are investigating a video that has been described as "disturbing and patently racist" featuring two girls believed to be local high school students.

The video, which has circulated widely online, shows two girls wearing blackface and singing and dancing as they direct a stream of slurs and insults towards Black people.

A spokesman for the Montreal police confirms it has opened an investigation.

It's unclear when the video was created, and police did not confirm the identities or ages of the two girls.

However John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire, a suburb west of Montreal, posted on Facebook to say it was co-operating with investigators regarding a video created by two students.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board also wrote to say it was "horrified" by the content of the video and devastated to learn it was posted by students at one of its schools.

"There is work to do for all of us and this incident is a stark reminder of this fact," the board wrote on its site.

"We denounce racism and, as educators, we commit to work together with the community to lead positive change."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
157826
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156061


Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A

Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new moniker Lady A, after holding a virtual meeting with blues singer...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...
Electric toothbrush
Must Watch
Kid uses and electric toothbrush for the first time.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness right at your fingertips.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



153531
159046