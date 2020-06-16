159297
Canada  

Canada, U.S. confirm plan to extend border restrictions

Border closure extended

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302869

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States will continue to limit non-essential travel between the two countries until at least July 21.

Despite mounting pressure from business interests and border communities, however, Trudeau is offering no clues about how the border restrictions will be eased when the time finally comes.

The 30-day restrictions were first imposed in March in the face of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have now been extended three times.

While the measures prohibit discretionary travel like vacations and shopping trips, essential workers, trade shipments and temporary foreign workers are still allowed to cross the border.

Communities near the Canada-U.S. border that depend on a steady flow of traffic and the ability to move between the two countries have been growing impatient as provinces and states alike continue to gradually restart their economies.

In the U.S., however, fears of a second wave of COVID-19 have been escalating in recent days as newly reopened states begin to see increases in their active caseloads and hospitalization rates.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
158404
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A

Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new moniker Lady A, after holding a virtual meeting with blues singer...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...
Electric toothbrush
Must Watch
Kid uses and electric toothbrush for the first time.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness right at your fingertips.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



157344