Canada  

Manhunt ends in arrest near Quebec-U.S. border after shots fired

Manhunt ends in arrest

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302707

Quebec provincial police say a manhunt for an armed suspect in Stanstead, Que., ended with an arrest late Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m., provincial police said officers intercepted a 42-year-old suspect on Hackett Road in the town near the Quebec-Vermont border.

Officers say there were no injuries during the police operation.

Residents told the Canadian Press earlier in the evening they had noted a major police presence and buildup earlier Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired.

Around 8 p.m., Stanstead put out a message on Facebook asking residents of the town of just over 2,700 people to stay indoors as a precaution.

Police say the suspect will be interrogated by investigators in the coming hours.

