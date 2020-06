Photo: Contributed

No winning ticket was sold for the $7.5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The BC Lottery Corporation website shows that ticket was sold in Chilliwack.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 17 will be approximately $10 million.