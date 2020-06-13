Alberta hit with severe storm, including a tornado, Saturday night

Photo: Twitter - @Ih8mornings Vehicles are left flooded on Calgary streets.

A serious storm rolled through Calgary Saturday, dropping palm sized hail and flooding the Deerfoot Trail highway through the city, while a tornado has reportedly formed southeast of the city.

Social media posts from people across the city show damaged windows and siding on houses, and smashed vehicle windows, from the hail, while one video from the Deerfoot Trail shows several vehicles completely submerged on the highway.

"With the heavy rainfall our roadways are experiencing flooding, especially in north Calgary. Drive carefully and if possible take alternate route to avoid the flooding," the City of Calgary posted to Twitter.

"More rain is expected in the next two hours as a second storm is heading our way from the south. Stay safe and take precautionary measures."

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Taber area, about 100 kilometres southeast of Calgary. It's currently moving north at 60 km/h.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada says. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

The City of Calgary added that 911 has been experiencing a high number of calls, and urged those who need assistance not to hang up if they can't get through.

"Calgary Fire will attend as soon as possible," the city says.