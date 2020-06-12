159297
Canada  

Frustration grows with no apparent end in sight for border ban

Frustration over border ban

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302604

Business groups and border communities that depend on traffic across the Canada-U.S. border are growing impatient with travel restrictions that appear poised to stretch into a fourth straight month.

The mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries, which went into effect in March, is set to expire June 21 — but Canadian officials say they anticipate another 30-day extension.

That's bad news for businesses and towns that depend on the free flow of people over the border, and they say it's time the two governments started speaking publicly about not just when, but how they plan to open it back up.

Garry Douglas, CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh, N.Y., said the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. is too complex to be sustained solely by allowing trade shipments to continue.

Douglas says personal meetings, sales calls, site visits and networking opportunities have been impossible for months, and the restrictions are exacting an economic toll that has so far gone undocumented.

He says he wants to hear more about how the two countries plan to ease some of that pressure before they announce another extension of the travel ban.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159299
157242
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158253


French horn and chair duet

Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...
Horrible haircuts
Galleries
These haircuts could be better…
Horrible haircuts (2)
Galleries
Proud kitty brings dad present
Must Watch



155911
159046