Montreal police officer charged with sexual assault

Photo: The Canadian Press

An Ontario woman visiting Montreal last year says she was arrested, injured by police and then, hours later, sexually assaulted by an off-duty officer in her hotel room.

The woman, whose identity is protected by the courts, said officer Roger Frechette drove her to her hotel from a downtown police station after his shift ended early on the morning of Feb. 19, 2019, and followed her inside.

"He was touching my private parts," the 41-year-old woman told The Canadian Press in a recent interview. "He made me put my hand on his private parts. He kept telling me over and over again to take a shower."

Frechette, 55, has been charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation by Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, or BEI. A summons was issued for his arrest on Feb. 18, 2020, signed by presiding justice of the peace, Luis-Marian Lipoveanu. Records show Frechette appeared in court through a lawyer on April 1.

Esther Tremblay, spokeswoman for the BEI, confirmed in an email that the agency's investigation into Frechette had been completed and he has been charged. "This is the first Montreal police officer who has been charged following a BEI investigation," she said.

The Montreal police would not comment on Frechette's case. In an unsigned email response, the media relations department said the police force "cannot comment on specific cases, nor confirm or deny that an investigation is underway concerning an individual."

The Canadian Press viewed an email exchange, however, between an investigator with the BEI and the alleged victim, in which the agency says Frechette "has been suspended from duty and has no access to weapons."

The allegations against Frechette have not been proven, and messages from The Canadian Press to his lawyer were not immediately returned. Court documents state Frechette is due in court July 6.

The woman was visiting Montreal in February 2019 with her then-boyfriend to celebrate Valentine's Day.

On the night of Feb. 18, the couple got into a heated argument downtown and four Montreal police officers showed up in two vehicles. She admits to being belligerent and resisting the police. She said the officers became aggressive with her, tackling her to the ground, injuring her face, head and shoulder.

She was brought to a downtown police station strapped to a wheelchair, she said, and placed alone in a detention cell. She says she had urinated on herself and was bruised from the altercation with the officers.

Frechette, she said, was not an arresting officer but was at the police station when she arrived. She alleges he walked over to her cell repeatedly and complimented her on her appearance.

"I said to him at one point: 'What about me is attractive right now?' My clothes are ripped. My hair has been ripped out. My makeup is everywhere because I have been crying .... I'm like a caged animal."

She said he allegedly responded: "That's what I like."

She said she couldn't believe what was happening. "You're supposed to protect me," she said of the police. "You're not supposed to be like this."

Around 5 a.m., after several hours in detention, the woman said Frechette let her out of her cell and left the station. She said she found herself outside, not dressed for the February cold and without any money.

Across the street, she said, a small car was flashing its headlights. She walked up to the vehicle and saw Frechette alone at the wheel. It was his personal vehicle, she said.

"He said, 'I will drive you back to your hotel.' I said, 'OK.' I was desperate."