159297
Canada  

Trudeau says travellers must get temperature checks before boarding flights

Airport temperature checks

- | Story: 302578

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 9:20 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says air travellers will need to have their temperatures checked before they're allowed to board planes.

The measure is meant to keep COVID-19 from spreading as people start flying again.

He says the requirement will be phased in, starting with people arriving in Canada before expanding to those leaving Canada and then those flying within Canada.

Canada has rules against allowing people on planes who have obvious symptoms of the novel coronavirus and screening forms meant to get travellers to self-report the possibility they are sick.

But it has not been actively checking flyers for fevers, as many other countries have.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is to give more details of the checks later today.

– The Canadian Press

UPDATE 8:51 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau announces that  travellers will now be screened at airports with temperature checks,"it is an extra layer of protection for people coming into Canada and it is a measure that will ensure that Canadians are kept safer."

Trudeau also spent much of Friday morning address talking about what he describes as systemic racism.

ORIGINAL 8:09 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
159299
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159299
158656
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158264


Horrible haircuts

Galleries
These haircuts could be better…
Horrible haircuts (2)
Galleries
Proud kitty brings dad present
Must Watch
Aaron Carter rekindles romance with ex-fiancee after she suffers miscarriage
Showbiz
Aaron Carter has confirmed he's officially "back...
Horse enjoys being curry combed by owner
Must Watch
This horse is really enjoying his comb down.



157259