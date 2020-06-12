Trudeau says travellers must get temperature checks before boarding flights

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 9:20 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says air travellers will need to have their temperatures checked before they're allowed to board planes.

The measure is meant to keep COVID-19 from spreading as people start flying again.

He says the requirement will be phased in, starting with people arriving in Canada before expanding to those leaving Canada and then those flying within Canada.

Canada has rules against allowing people on planes who have obvious symptoms of the novel coronavirus and screening forms meant to get travellers to self-report the possibility they are sick.

But it has not been actively checking flyers for fevers, as many other countries have.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is to give more details of the checks later today.

– The Canadian Press

UPDATE 8:51 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau announces that travellers will now be screened at airports with temperature checks,"it is an extra layer of protection for people coming into Canada and it is a measure that will ensure that Canadians are kept safer."

Trudeau also spent much of Friday morning address talking about what he describes as systemic racism.

ORIGINAL 8:09 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.