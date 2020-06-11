COVID-19 cases will go up as Alberta reopens, say health experts

Photo: The Canadian Press Empty downtown streets in Calgary in March.

Health experts say it makes sense for Alberta to take the next step in reopening its economy, but warn there will be an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to an inability to physically distance in some situations.

Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday that everything from casinos, gyms and arenas to spas, movie theatres and pools will be allowed to reopen starting Friday.

More people will be allowed to book campsites and sit in restaurants at the same time.

Fifty people will be allowed to gather indoors and up to 100 will be able to congregate outside.

Experts both within and outside Alberta said the province's COVID-19 numbers support moving forward and lifting restrictions.

"The most impressive number to me is that we've been doing about 4,000 tests a day and about a half a per cent are positive — this is an incredibly low number," said Dr. Christopher Mody, who's the head of microbiology, immunology and infectious disease with the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.

"I don't know anywhere else in the world where ... they are getting that kind of number."

Alberta has said it is among the world leaders in per-capita testing. To find and reduce future outbreaks, people can now be tested for COVID-19 even if they are asymptomatic.

Dr. Colin Furness, an epidemiologist and assistant professor in the faculty of information and the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said testing is part of Alberta's narrative.

Furness said he initially felt anxiety when he saw how much Alberta was planning to open Friday. "It was eye popping."

But then he looked at how few new cases the province is reporting each day.

"It's way ahead of everybody on a per capita basis and staying out in front," he said.

Alberta reported 47 new cases Wednesday, bringing its number of active cases to 371. Of those, 42 people are in hospital — including six in intensive care. So far 151 people have died.