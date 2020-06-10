159139
Canada  

Necropsy underway on whale that died after visit to Montreal

Necropsy on city whale

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302375

A necropsy is underway on a young humpback whale that was found dead Tuesday after making a rare visit to the Montreal area.

Marie-Eve Muller of the Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals says the necropsy will try to determine how the whale died, whether it had any health problems and whether it managed to feed while in fresh water.

She says experts have confirmed the whale was a young female measuring just over 10 metres long and weighing more than 17 tonnes.

A boat pilot spotted the carcass of the whale just northeast of Montreal Tuesday morning after the animal had drawn crowds in the city's Old Port.

The young humpback whale spent just over a week in the area after swimming hundreds of kilometres up the St. Lawrence River in late May, but it hadn't been sighted since the weekend.

Muller says the veterinarians carrying out the necropsy should have preliminary findings to announce later today.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
158529
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
157242
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158401


Dramatic toddler pretends to fall

Must Watch
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall during sword fight with dad.
Weird Wednesday- June 10, 2020
Galleries
A compilation of very weird things…
Weird Wednesday- June 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Legend has faced ‘intense challenges’ with wife Chrissy Teigen in lockdown
Showbiz
John Legend has found co-parenting his kids with wife Chrissy...
Kitty drops toy then complains about it
Must Watch
Caesar wants to play but he drops his toy now he complains about...



157970