158636
158634
Canada  

Aberta to reopen theatres, casinos, churches on Friday

Alberta set to reopen Friday

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302290

Alberta plans to reopen movie theatres, gyms, pools, libraries, casinos and churches on Friday, a week earlier than planned.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province has been doing well in its fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials say there are 355 active cases and 44 people in hospital, a decrease of almost 70 per cent in the last month.

Phase 2 of the province's relaunch also increases the limit on gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outside.

There is to be no capacity limit for restaurants, bars, bingo halls, casinos and churches

The government says kindergarten to Grade 12 classes are to start up for diploma exams and summer courses, and all classes are to resume in September.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
158529
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
154280
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156223


Percy Jackson author hates movie adaptations

Showbiz
The author of the Percy Jackson book series is hoping his new Disney+ series will correct errors in the movie adaptations he has...
Dogs vs. Roombas
Must Watch
If there is something 100% certain, it’s that dogs and...
Living with children
Galleries
Oh, the joys of living with children.
Living with children (2)
Galleries
Lizzo: ‘Trolls’ comments prove I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing’
Showbiz
Lizzo doesn't mind when her name is used as an insult on...



150494
159046