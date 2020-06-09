Aberta to reopen theatres, casinos, churches on Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

Alberta plans to reopen movie theatres, gyms, pools, libraries, casinos and churches on Friday, a week earlier than planned.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province has been doing well in its fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials say there are 355 active cases and 44 people in hospital, a decrease of almost 70 per cent in the last month.

Phase 2 of the province's relaunch also increases the limit on gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outside.

There is to be no capacity limit for restaurants, bars, bingo halls, casinos and churches

The government says kindergarten to Grade 12 classes are to start up for diploma exams and summer courses, and all classes are to resume in September.