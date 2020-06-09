159139
Perceived crime has not significantly changed during pandemic

Is crime increasing?

A new study reveals that most Canadians have not found significant changes in crime and safety in their neighbourhoods since the pandemic took over.

More than 43,000 Canadians took part in a StatsCan crowdsourcing survey between May 12 and May 25, and most reported that they felt satisfied or very satisfied with their safety from crime. Over the last two decades, Canadians have said they feel safer than they had in the past.

Fifty per cent of survey participants say their neighbourhood remained the same since the beginning of the pandemic in regards to crime, 15 per cent felt crime decreased and 11 per cent felt it had increased. Remaining participants said they didn't know if it had changed or stayed the same.

Some evidence suggests that women may be more concerned for their safety during the pandemic. In March, a panel survey found 10 per cent of women and six per cent of men were concerned about domestic violence during the pandemic. 

Indigenous and visible minorities felt that crime had increased in their neighbourhoods more than non-Indigenous and non-minorities.

British Columbian participants were most likely to believe crime had increased in their neighbourhoods since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 24 per cent. This was well above the 15 per cent in Alberta which ranked second, and the national average of 11 per cent.

Most Canadians still feel safe when walking by themselves in their neighbourhoods at night. Only 22 per cent of participants do not walk alone after dark since the beginning of the pandemic however 83 per cent of those who did say they felt very safe or somewhat safe. 

Another finding suggests that one-in-14 participants feel harassment based on their ethnicity, which is increasing. More than one-third of participants (37 per cent) felt harassment or race-based attacks were occurring in their neighbourhoods. 

British Columbian participants were most likely to perceive an increase in race-based incidents. 

