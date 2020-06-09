Find out what constitutes a hate crime in Canada

Photo: BC RCMP

Amid anti-racism protests in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as recent news reports of violent anti-Asian crimes in Vancouver, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers says one in every five anonymous tips it received in April related to hate crimes.

“When people cross the line to racism and other hate crimes, that’s when we have a responsibility to report it rather than ignore it.” says Linda Annis, Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

But what exactly constitutes a hate crime?

A hate crime is defined as any criminal offence against a person or group or against property that is motivated by hatred or prejudice toward an identifiable group, as outlined in the Criminal Code of Canada:

Race, Colour, Ethnicity and Language

The BC Hate Crimes Team notes about half of reported hate crimes in Canada are motivated by race (social categories based on characteristics including colour of skin, shape of eyes, hair texture and facial features) and ethnicity (common culture, history, language or nationhood)

Sex or Sexual Orientation

Almost 20 per cent of hate crimes in Canada, often violent crimes, are motivated by sexual orientation and identity.

Religion

Hate crimes against religious communities or individuals, based on perceived or misinterpreted religious attire or affiliation. These are often mischief such as vandalism, graffiti or destruction of property.

Age, Mental, or Physical Disability

Offences against elderly individuals or those with mental or physical disabilities including developmental challenges, intelligence, physical and mental health disorders.

Any member of the public with information about racist activity or any hate crime, or who might be a witness, can: