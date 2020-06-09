159139
Canada  

Prime Minister provides update on federal response to COVID-19

LIVE: Trudeau's virus update

- | Story: 302252

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 8:21 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau says draft legislation will provide support for people with disabilities, make Canadian Emergency Response Benefit payments more flexible, and propose punishments for people who fraudulently claim the emergency benefit.

Trudeau says the government will not seek to punish people who made a mistake in claiming the CERB, or accidentally claim the CERB while also receiving the wage subsidy. The Prime Minister says there will be punishments for criminals who purposely tried to take advantage and profit from the pandemic.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau says the federal government is procuring more personal protection equipment to help frontline workers. On Saturday 160,000 litres of hand sanitizer arrived in Canada and they are expecting 6 more shipments.

Trudeau says, "as we start to reopen and people head back to work, the need for personal protective equipment and other essential supplies will continue to grow. And we’re making sure we’ll have what’s needed."

ORIGINAL 7:52 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
153165
154280
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158293


Parrot forgets to say “good morning”, only claims he’s a “good boy”

Must Watch
Milo the Indian ringneck parrot says forget “good morning” to his owner. He just wants her to know that he is a good...
Wall mounted automatic toilet paper dispenser
Must Watch
This inventor created a wall mounted automatic toilet paper...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Snoop Dogg to vote for the first time in 2020 U.S. election
Showbiz
Snoop Dogg will exercise his right to vote for the first time...



158578
158535