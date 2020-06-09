Prime Minister provides update on federal response to COVID-19

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 8:21 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau says draft legislation will provide support for people with disabilities, make Canadian Emergency Response Benefit payments more flexible, and propose punishments for people who fraudulently claim the emergency benefit.

Trudeau says the government will not seek to punish people who made a mistake in claiming the CERB, or accidentally claim the CERB while also receiving the wage subsidy. The Prime Minister says there will be punishments for criminals who purposely tried to take advantage and profit from the pandemic.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Trudeau says the federal government is procuring more personal protection equipment to help frontline workers. On Saturday 160,000 litres of hand sanitizer arrived in Canada and they are expecting 6 more shipments.

Trudeau says, "as we start to reopen and people head back to work, the need for personal protective equipment and other essential supplies will continue to grow. And we’re making sure we’ll have what’s needed."

ORIGINAL 7:52 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from outside his home in Ottawa on the federal government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

