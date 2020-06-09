159139
Police in Nova Scotia investigate fatal dog attack

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal dog attack in a rural community northeast of Halifax.

RCMP say the dog, described as a pit bull, has been killed.

Local councillor Steve Streach confirmed that a resident of Middle Musquodoboit died as a result of a dog attack.

Earlier in the day, RCMP issued a warning telling residents to stay indoors as officers searched for the dog, which was on the loose and described as dangerous.

At the time, police said the tan and brown dog was last spotted near the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Webster Road.

RCMP say the circumstances surrounding the initial call and the dog's death are under investigation.

