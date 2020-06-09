Residents react to RCMP adding body cameras to uniforms

Sarita Patel

As debates over police officers' use of force intensify across the country Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he believes that RCMP officers should start wearing body cameras as a rapid, substantive solution to allegations of racism and brutality.



The cameras document police officers' interactions with the public and Trudeau says they're one relatively simple way to address complaints that police in Canada treat racialized people unfairly.



Trudeau said he plans to raise the issue of getting officers to wear body cams when he speaks with the premiers later in the week, so they can move on it as quickly as possible.



Last week, former Kelowna RCMP superintendent Brett Mundle was asked if they were considering the add-on but he said it wasn’t up to them.



Castanet hit the streets to ask what residents think about outfitting officers with body cams.



