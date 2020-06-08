Costco Canada says it will not be resuming food sampling in stores

Photo: BIV

Costco shoppers have experienced quite a range of changes in stores across Canada in the past several months, from the frantic dashes to grab coveted rolls of toilet paper, restrictions on returns and physical distancing measures.

However, one part of the Costco shopping experience has been missing and is going to stay that way in Canada for the time being: food samples.

In late May, Costco in the U.S. revealed it would be reinstating the practice - with some retooled procedures - and would be starting a "slow roll-out" for the return of food sampling starting in mid-June, according to BNN Bloomberg.

Canadian Costco shoppers who have looked to the U.S. for clues as to what may happen next at stores in our country may have been jumping for joy, but alas, things just aren't going to be the same on this side of the border.

The warehouse-style retailing giant confirmed in an e-mail to V.I.A. "at this time, there are no plans to resume sampling in Canadian locations."

Recently, while U.S. Costco stores began requesting customers wear face masks on May 4, Costco Canada did not implement the same guideline until May 21.

When it comes to Costco Canada food courts, as of earlier this month the company says: "A limited menu is available at Costco Food Courts. Orders are only available for takeout — seating is not available. Please ask Costco Food Court employees for available condiments."