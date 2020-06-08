159139
Canada  

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announces resignation

Police chief steps down

Toronto's police chief says he's stepping down as head of the force.

Mark Saunders says his resignation from the top job will take effect July 31.

He has held the position since 2015, and was set to remain in the post until at least 2021.

In an afternoon news conference, Saunders said he looks forward to spending more time with his family before moving on to a new role.

He's been with the Toronto Police Service for 37 years.

He underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, but says his health was not a factor in his decision.

